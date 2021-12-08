Tyson Fury takes blame for breaking brother Tommy Fury’s ribs

December 8th, 2021

Tyson Fury faced accusations of costing brother Tommy a million-dollar payday when breaking a couple of the former Love Island star’s ribs.

Fury pulled out of a lucrative clash with YouTuber Jake Paul this week due to illness and a rib injury that he couldn’t fight through,

Paul announced his disappointment at not facing Fury, who would have been his first bonafide boxing opponent.

After watching Tommy doing a medicine ball training drill to his abs with heavyweight champion Tyson, Paul got asked if he thinks ‘The Gypsy King’ caused the cancelation.

“I have seen the footage. Who knows it is very possible,” Paul told the MMA Hour. “It is very possible that could break a rib for sure.

“When I do that drill, we take precautions. We are careful because you hear stories of fighters getting injured while trying to work on their abs.

“Who knows what happened. But all of it seems very shady.”

TYSON FURY

Shortly after a media day that saw Fury remain in the UK and converse with Paul via video link, Tyson spoke to Frank Warren’s YouTube media.

He seemed to state that he did indeed crack a couple of Tommy’s ribs but mentioned nothing about the fight potentially getting called off.

Tommy himself revealed his side of the story after Paul said he might never offer ‘TNT’ another chance to compete on Showtime Pay Per View.

“Four weeks past and we decided to have a sparing session. I took a little clip to the body. Because my body was so weak due to the virus, I instantly knew something wasn’t right.

“I was throwing up from the pain. I was doubled over. So, I literally got my bag and went straight to the hospital for an MRI scan. I got the results back the same day,” said the undefeated Tommy.

