Sebastian Fundora and Eduardo Ramirez make big world title moves

December 8th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

A pair of Sampson Boxing’s exciting contenders, super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and super featherweight Eduardo Ramirez, moved themselves into separate world-title challenges with career-boosting victories on Showtime Pay-Per-View Sunday night.

Fighting on the undercard of Tank Davis’s also-thrilling war with Isaac Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) was able to use his amazing physical gifts to outwork Spain’s formerly undefeated Sergio “El Nino” Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) over 12 rugged rounds; while Mexico’s Eduardo “Zurdito” Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) continued his surge with a thrilling toe-to-toe 10-round unanimous decision over the always-game Colombian Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs).

Fighting in the night’s co-main event, a twelve round WBC super welterweight eliminator, the 6’ 5” Fundora’s reach and activity rate were enough to overcome the dangerous Garcia’s attempts to land fight-ending haymakers.

Fundora, the WBC #4 contender before the fight, whipped hard lefts and rights to the head and body from a seemingly impossible distance for a 154-lb fighter, as well as wicked uppercuts on the inside. Always in great shape, the entertaining Fundora kept a steady tattoo going on the sometimes befuddled Spaniard.

Rated WBC #2 before the fight, Garcia also had his moments. Especially in the middle portion of the fight, where he landed more-than-occasional bombs on the iron chin of Fundora, but not enough to sway the judges.

The scores were 115-113, 118-110 and 117-111. Fundora becomes the next mandatory challenger to WBC Champion Jermell Charlo.

And in a WBC 130-lb elimination fight, Ramirez, of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, brought his latest winning streak to four with an impressive unanimous decision over a determined Marriaga. The difference in punching power gave the Mexican slugger the advantage, but Marriaga never tacitly agreed to make it easy. Despite being down in round three from a Ramirez left hook, Marriaga got up, stayed in the fight and kept it interesting throughout. All three judges, however, scored the bout 99-90.

“Both of my fighters looked very good,” said their promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz. “Fundora is unstoppable at this weight. Even the best of the best can’t deal with his size. And Eduardo Ramirez is ready to become a world champion with his win over Marriaga. It was a very good night for Sampson Boxing and for two of my future champions.”