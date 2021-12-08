Dmitry Bivol, Arsen Goulamirian defend title belts this weekend

December 8th, 2021

Mark Robinson

On Saturday, Dmitry Bivol will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Light Heavyweight Championship against Umar Salamov at the KRK “Uralets” venue in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 175 lbs. champion wants to close the year in style but must overcome a strong opponent with an excellent record who does not intend to waste the opportunity he has in front of him.

Bivol, 30, last fought in May, when he defeated Craig Richards in Manchester, England, after two years of inactivity due to the pandemic.

He has been WBA champion since February 2017 and has defended his championship seven times in a demonstration of solidity and quality.

Salamov is 27 years old and has not lost a fight since July 2017. He has been a regional champion of several organizations and, after a seven-fight winning streak, now has the opportunity to fight for the world championship.

This week, there will be several promotional activities for the fight, and on Friday, the weigh-in will be the last step before the fight. Bivol is undefeated in 18 fights and has knocked out 11 of his opponents, while Salamov has 26 wins, one loss, and 19 knockouts.

GOULAMIRIAN

The Frenchman of Armenian descent, Arsen Goulamirian, will fulfill his mandatory defense of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Cruiserweight Championship against Russian Aleksei Egorov, in Ekaterinburg, Russia, this Friday.

The WBA ordered the bout by the Championships Committee months ago, and the bout was auctioned as part of the pioneer organization’s ongoing world title reduction plan. These are two undefeated, hard-hitting fighters who will go toe-to-toe in the ring.

Goulamirian will reappear after a significant time without fighting due to different circumstances and will face the former Gold champion of the division, who won the right to challenge the champion for having held that belt.

It will be the second defense for Goulamirian, who is 30 years old and has impressive power, in addition to very neat boxing and remarkable physical strength.

The 27-year-old Egorov last fought in March 2020. The Obninsk native will be facing the most crucial challenge of his career but with the advantage of being at home and having the public on his side.

The event is organized by World of Boxing, the company that won the bidding held last August, and promises to be a great show.

