Cold as Balls: Deontay Wilder opens up to Kevin Hart on future, retirement

December 8th, 2021

Ex-heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has revealed his thoughts on a possible future without boxing in an interview with Kevin Hart.

This week’s episode of Cold As Balls from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network features the former WBC ruler. He joins Kevin in the cold tubs to discuss his successful career.

Wilder reveals how he has accomplished more in the sport than he ever needed to and his respect for Muhammad Ali during the taping.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ also dishes what it was like boxing out of Alabama and starting at such a late age.

And finally, people’s views of him due to those factors when he embarked on his career.

Cold as Balls Episode highlights include:

Deontay tells Kevin that he has already proved everything he needs to at this point in his career. And how it’s leading to him asking himself if he should give it a go one more time or move on to focus on other interests and projects.

Deontay discusses how he didn’t start boxing until age 21. This beginning is much later than the vast majority of athletes.

He explains how his daughter inspired him to make his mark in boxing and be the best to provide for her.

DEONTAY WILDER OLYMPIAN

Deontay recalls getting ranked dead last of the registered fighters in the heavyweight division at the 2008 Olympics. After winning the bronze medal, he was considered a “fighter jet that came out of nowhere.”

The Bronze Bomber says Muhammad Ali is the athlete he respects the most. Not only because of what he did inside the ring. But the impact he had outside of the sport and what he stood for.

The finale episode of “Cold as Balls” season 5 with guest A’ja Wilson will air next Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. Also, the Cold as Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

