Caoimhin Agyarko promises thunder in Matchroom debut

December 8th, 2021

Matchroom.

Caoimhin Agyarko is promising to make a statement when he takes on unbeaten American Noe Larios Jr for the vacant WBA International Middleweight Title this Saturday December 11 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live worldwide on DAZN.

The undefeated Belfast talent (9-0, 6 KOs), who is managed by Paul Ready and STN Sports, recently put pen to paper on a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after impressing with a string of eye-catching knockout wins.

‘Black Thunder’ harbours dreams of becoming Ireland’s first ever black World Champion and the 25-year-old former Holy Trinity amateur standout is hoping to steal the show when he makes his Matchroom debut on the undercard of Conor Benn and Irish legend Katie Taylor.

“I’m super excited to fight for Matchroom and DAZN,” said Agyarko. “It’s a new platform for me and I feel like I’m starting over again. I can’t wait to put on a good performance. It’s a dream come true for me to box on the undercard of Katie Taylor. I think Katie is not only the greatest female boxer of all time but also one of the greatest athletes of all time. For me to make my Matchroom debut on her undercard means so much to me.

“I’m on a five-fight knockout run and I want to keep that going. I want to improve from my last fight. I’ve made major adjustments in the gym. I’m a much happier fighter with his new team I’m with – Matchroom and Paul Ready and STN. I think you’ll see a different Caoimhin Agyarko on the night. I expect a lot from myself.

“I always have bad intentions when I step through the ropes. When I get in there on the night something just clicks and it’s completely different. There’s a fire burning inside of me and it’s seek and destroy. I expect an explosive dominant performance and a very impressive stoppage. I feel like I’m boxing’s best kept secret but after December 11 everyone will know who Caoimhin Agyarko is.

“I expect him to be a tough opponent. I expect him to come and fight. He’s got this opportunity on a Matchroom card live on DAZN. He’s unbeaten, he’s never tasted defeat before, so I expect the best version of him on the night. He’ll come and try and make a statement. He’s 14-0, I haven’t been thrown in with a journeyman or someone that I’m meant to rollover. It’s a step up for me and I’m looking to make a statement.”

Agyarko vs. Larios Jr is part of a huge night of boxing in Liverpool, Welterweight star Conor Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) faces the toughest test of his career yet in the shape of former WBO Super-Lightweight World Champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs), Irish sensation Katie Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns against WBA Mandatory Challenger Firuza Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs), ‘The Welsh Wizard’ Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) continues his push for Super-Featherweight World Title action in 2022 after scoring a sensational first round knockout win over the USA’s Joshuah Hernandez at Fight Camp in August, former European, British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Champion Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) takes on Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental Title, former Team GB star Calum French makes his professional debut at Super-Lightweight, Tokyo Olympian Peter McGrail (1-0) steps though the ropes for the second time as a pro against Engel Gomez (8-3-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds and is joined on the bill by his debutant brother Joe McGrail who fights over four rounds at Super-Bantamweight, Chatteris Featherweight Jordan Gill (26-1, 7 KOs) returns, while former professional footballer Paddy Lacey (1-0) has his third pro fight.

Limited remaining tickets priced £40, £60, £80, £100 and £300 are available to purchase via StubHub.