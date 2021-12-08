Ali Akhmedov battles Paul Valenzuela Jr this Friday night on PPV

December 8th, 2021

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced that this Friday’s December 10 Hollywood Fight Nights event will be streamed live from the Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club. Working with BXNGTV.com, the live stream will commence at 7:00 p.m. PST at a cost of $19.99.

Just announced today, world ranked Ali Akhmedov, (17-1, 13 KOs), will return to battle against Paul Valenzuela Jr, (26-10, 17 KOs) in a 10 round super middleweight battle.

Akhmedov is promoted by GGG Promotions and is returning after a third-round knockout of David Zegarra on September 16, 2021.

Among the top Southern California rising stars appearing in separate bouts on the big card are Undefeated Junior Lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (8-0, 2 KOs), of Rialto, CA, trained by the legendary Ben Lira in addition to Undefeated Lightweight Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (2-0, 2 KOs), of Rialto, CA and Heavy-Handed Cruiserweight Marco Deckmann, (6-1, 5 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA who is guided by Hall of Fame Trainer, Freddie Roach

Highly Regarded Irish Amateur Standout, Junior Middleweight Callum Walsh of Riverside, CA, also trained by Freddie Roach, is making his much-anticipated professional debut.

Undefeated Middleweight Eric Priest, (5-0), Pro Debuting Junior Lightweight Raul Chavez and Undefeated Featherweight Darilai Kuchmenou, (2-0) are also featured on the show.

More information on these bouts will be announced shortly.

Advance tickets starting at $150 (VIP Ringside), $100 (Preferred Seating) and $80 (General Admission Seating), are on-sale online at Hollywood Fight Nights / Seating.

The Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. PT. For more information on the venue please visit www.QuietCannon.com.