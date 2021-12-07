Terence Crawford awaits outcome as WBA prepare to rule on Errol Spence

Terence Crawford will find out soon if there’s a chance he can face Errol Spence Jr. next as the WBA prepares a ruling on a unification.

Yordenis Ugas, the WBA ruler, has asked President Gilberto Mendoza to reconsider his involvement in a welterweight tournament.

The Cuban has already agreed to a fight with Spence. Al Haymon wants the pair to put three versions of the belts on the line in 2022.

Ugas says the WBA will make a final decision this week.

“Tomorrow, the WBA is going to decide on my team’s last attempt to lead me to the best fight possible and one of the biggest fights that PBC can do in the 147 division. They have invested a lot of time and money. I worked hard for ten years to earn a belt in sports.

“Now, I want to unify or fight the best. That’s why a while ago I took the energy out of this. I have the energy to work hard and, with God’s favor, to get ready for my next fight.

“Whatever happens does not change my life. Thank God, my team, my family, and my fans for the support. Grateful,” he said.

Should the WBA confirm that Ugas must face mandatories against Eimantas Stanionis and Radzhab Butaev, Mendoza will tie up the WBA strap for the remainder of next year. The outcome would cement the WBA’s attempts to have just one sole champion in each division.

The WBA’s rubberstamping on Tuesday or Wednesday would also bring Crawford into play for Spence. The pair would almost certainly enter talks to do their collision one fight earlier than planned.

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. ERROL SPENCE JR

Crawford seemed happy to wait until Spence and Ugas fought to go straight into an undisputed battle if the WBA rule against Ugas, Crawford vs. Spence, would be a crowd-pleaser for the fans.

The winner could then face the eventual champion from the Ugas, Stanionis, and Butaev triangle.

All will get revealed soon.

