Oscar De La Hoya star aims to become the sixth boxer to reach 50-0

December 7th, 2021

@zurdoramirez

Oscar De La Hoya star Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from becoming the sixth boxer to reach 50-0 as a professional.

The former World Boxing Organization super middleweight champion nicknamed “Zurdo” Ramirez is ready to equal and better Floyd Mayweather as he marches towards a special boxing milestone.

“The 50-0 Club is a very exclusive list I’m proud to be working toward,” Ramirez said. “All fighters go through ups and downs and understand the blood, sweat, and tears to achieve anything in this sport.

“I feel very blessed and fortunate to be in the position I’m in today, and I will never stop giving it my all in the sport.

“Hopefully, when I finish with boxing, I can leave a legacy in the sport that I can be proud of.”

Ramirez is currently 42-0 with 28 KOs). He is also an undefeated world light heavyweight contender. He will be fighting Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez on December 18th for his 43rd consecutive victory.

The Ramirez vs. Gonzalez event headlines a DAZN-streamed live card presented by Ramirez’s promoters, Golden Boy Promotions.

Ramirez competes in a 12-round WBA light heavyweight title eliminator from San Antonio (TX). The winner becomes the mandatory challenger for Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs). That’s assuming the Kyrgyzstan-native gets past Umar Salamov (26-1, 19 KOs) on Dec. 11th in Russia.

The 30-year-old Ramirez fights for membership in the exclusive 50-Club, winning his first 50 professional fights without a loss or draw.

Ramirez’s idol is fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez. The legend holds the record in that category by winning his first 87.

The first blemish came in 1993 in a 12-round majority draw with the great Pernell Whitaker in their WBC World welterweight title fight.

BOXING’S 50-0 CLUB

1. Julio “J.C. Cesar Chavez 87 (13 KOs) 1980-1993 México

2. Willie “Wil ‘O The Wisp” Pep 62 (23 KOs) 1940-1943 USA

3. Wanheng Menayothin 54 (18 KOs) 2009-2019 Thailand

4. Carlos “Canas” Zarate 52 (51 KOs) 1970-1978 México

5. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. 50 (27 KOs) 1996-2017 USA

Floyd Mayweather, a former opponent of Oscar De La Hoya, remains the only fighter to reach 50-0 and not suffer any loss or draw after hitting the benchmark.

