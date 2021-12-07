Lennox Lewis dissed AGAIN as Josh Taylor claims he’s first UK undisputed

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis once again got dismissed as Josh Taylor claimed to be the first-ever UK fighter to become an undisputed champion.

As World Boxing News explained on many occasions prior, Lewis was recognized as the undisputed champion when defeating another undisputed champion in Evander Holyfield.

Sadly for Taylor, this means Lewis is the UK’s first-ever undisputed champion.

LENNOX LEWIS – UNDISPUTED

It didn’t stop the Scot from staking his claim again during a press conference for his February mandatory battle with Jack Catterall.

“Since I was 15 years old, I dreamed of being a world champion. I’ve surpassed those dreams by becoming the UK’s first undisputed champion and the full belt holder,” stated Taylor.

“So it’s a massive, massive moment for me to defend these belts in Scotland against Jack Catterall.”

The Lewis-Taylor discrepancy seems to come from the number of belts currently in circulation. As we know, there are now four.

But when Lewis reigned supreme in the heavyweight division, only three titles were thoroughly thought of as full belts. They were the WBC, WBA, and IBF, all of which Lewis held alongside the lesser-though-of IBO strap.

Like Taylor, Lewis was also the lineal champion holding the ‘Rocky Belt.’ Therefore, if you dissect it, Lewis also held five belts before the days when the WBO had fully broken through and surpassed the IBO as the fourth organization.

Lennox Lewis has pointed this out himself on many occasions. So the fact that others continue to call themselves the first doesn’t do justice to the most outstanding British heavyweight that ever lived.

TAYLOR vs. CATTERALL

Ahead of his fight with Catterall, Taylor was confident that he could defend those belts on ESPN and Sky Sports next year.

“I’m excited to be back in Scotland. It’s the first time I’ve boxed at home in just over two years. Glasgow Hydro Arena is a cauldron. The fans make a hell of an atmosphere, so I’m really looking forward to that,” said Taylor.

“Jack Catterall is a very good fighter. He’s 26-0. He’s been knocking on the door for world titles for a couple of years now.

“He stepped aside to let me fight Ramirez, but it wasn’t from the goodness of his heart – there was method in the madness.

“By stepping aside, he’s able to get a crack at all the titles now. I’ve worked my backside off to beat champion after champion to achieve these goals.

“This guy is getting a shot at the lottery here. It’s my job to make sure that he doesn’t get anywhere these belts – and he won’t.”

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.