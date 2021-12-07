Cuban heavyweight dangerman ready to shine on loaded top division show

December 7th, 2021

Ed Muholland

Heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez aims to show why he’s considered one of the best top division operators out there on January 1st.

‘The Cuban Flash’ bids to notch the 20th professional victory of his career on the back of a standout amateur tenure.

Sánchez (19-0, 13 KOs) now trains in San Diego with top trainer Eddy Reynoso. The 29-year-old has kept rising through the heavyweight rankings, scoring three victories in 2020.

In the process, he earned a unanimous decision over Joey Dawejko. Sanchez also stopped Brian Howard and Julian Fernandez. Most recently, he scored a career-best win in October when dropping previously unbeaten Efe Ajagba on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

He’s now looking forward to stealing the spotlight from PBC headliners Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin.

FRANK SANCHEZ

“I’m happy to be back so soon after beating Agjaba, but the work is only beginning,” said Sanchez. “There’s much more to be done.

“I believe I will be the first heavyweight champion in Cuban history.

“Negron is a strong, dangerous opponent. I’ll have to be my best, but I’m confident that I will come out victorious.

“I believe in my team, and my team believes in me. We’ll start the New Year off getting to 20-0, remain busy, and make a strong case for a world title by year’s end.”

Negron has other ideas. The 2008 Puerto Rican Olympian is 25-3 with 20 KOs and rides a five-fight winning streak into January 1. This run includes four wins by stoppage.

The 34-year-old bounced back from defeats to Dominic Breazeale and Brian Howard to put together his win streak, including a March 2020 knockout over previously unbeaten Robert Alfonso.

Negron has fought professionally since 2009 and now lives in Miami, where he trains alongside Luis Ortiz.

HEAVYWEIGHT THREAT

Furthermore, he said: “This is a great opportunity for me to get a win over a solid up-and-coming fighter and show everyone what I’m capable of.

“I’m training hard. I’ve had great sparring to be ready for anything that Sanchez is going to bring.

“My experience and preparation are going to be the difference.

“I’m extremely motivated to give the fans a great fight and put myself in a position to get a world title opportunity.”

