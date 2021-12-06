Tommy Fury gives TWO cancellation reasons as Jake Paul puts up $500k

December 6th, 2021

Tommy Fury confirmed his fight with Jake Paul is off and revealed two reasons he couldn’t compete on December 18th.

‘TNT’ lost out on a chance to headline a Pay Per View event in the United States when it became apparent he was not one hundred percent.

Releasing his reasoning, Fury said injury and illness forced him to withdraw.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

“The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly. But I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th.

“I can’t express how disappointed I am. But I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything.

“I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further rescheduled date.”

JAKE PAUL

Paul moved swiftly to secure another opponent who wasn’t a boxer by drafting Tyron Woodley for a rematch.

Woodley dropped Paul the last time they met. However, despite the ropes obviously keeping him up, the referee never counted Paul for the standard eight in that instance.

Now, Paul says he wants to put the fight beyond doubt against the man who boasts a tattoo stating ‘I love Jake Paul’ as part of a pre-fight bet.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18th,” said Paul.

“Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted, Tommy Fumbles, and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in.

“Contractually, he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m going to punish him and leave no doubt.”

