Gervonta Davis mimics Floyd Mayweather to skilfully defeat Isaac Cruz

December 6th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis put his boxing skills on display in a performance worthy of his great mentor Floyd Mayweather.

‘Tank’ came out on top this weekend against a tough and rugged competitor in Isaac Cruz.

Winning a rousing 12-round round unanimous decision over the relentless “Pitbull,” Davis retained his soon-to-be-extinct ‘regular’ WBA lightweight crown in front of a star-studded, sellout crowd of 15,850 at STAPLES Center.

The event went live on SHOWTIME PPV in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Scorecards read 116-112 and two scores of 115-113, all for Davis.

Davis didn’t have it all his way but mimicked his boss Floyd Mayweather to fight off the back foot and avoid any real trouble.

Furthermore, after the win, Davis revealed he suffered a broken hand to make the triumph all the more impressive.

There was no feeling-out process in the first. Cruz charged the defending champion, pinning him against the ropes and wailing away.

“That’s my style. ‘Pitbull’ is always going to be on the attack,” said Cruz. “I think we retained rhythm from the start to the end.”

Davis found his rhythm in the second and third, circling the ring and walking Cruz into shots. Cruz concentrated his attack on the body in the fourth, pounding Davis’ ribs.

The 27-year-old Baltimore native turned on the power in the fourth, alternating between the right hook and left cross behind his southpaw stance. More punishing blows came from Davis during the fifth.

“He’s a shorter fighter, so I was throwing down on the top of his head,” said Davis. “I hit him with my knuckle and messed it up.

“I hurt my hand in the sixth round. No matter if the opponent is taller or shorter, I’ve got to get through it. He’s a warrior.

“Even though he didn’t win, a star was born tonight.”

Cruz observed: “It was right around the fifth round I saw that his hand wasn’t working correctly.”

Davis boxed beautifully in the middle rounds, firing quick shots and pivoting away from the return fire.

A right hook in the eighth briefly buzzed Cruz and brought the audience to their feet.

But just when it appeared as if the fight was slipping away, Cruz fought fire with fire, landing a flush uppercut seconds before the bell.

The 23-year-old Mexican picked up the pace in the later rounds, keeping Davis on his toes and pounding away.

Davis held his own, fighting back on even terms until the fight’s end.

However, naturally, Cruz believed he deserved the victory.

“Viva Mexico. I have nothing to say. The fans are speaking on who won this fight,” he said.

Following a successful title defense, Davis said he’s ready for all-comers.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“L.A., we did it for Kobe,” said Davis. “At the beginning of the fight, he came on strong. I felt as the fight was going, he was breaking down.

“But I hurt my hand, so I wasn’t able to get him out of there.

“Whatever the best opportunity is for me, I’ll do it. All of the guys are easy work [for me]. I’m the top dog.”

If there were comparisons between Davis and Mayweather beforehand, there have become even more intensified after Sunday night.

Mayweather, as usual, was ringside to cheer his man to victory.

