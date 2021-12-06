Where does George Kambosos Jr. sit on the pound for pound list?

December 6th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

New unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. enters the WBN Pound for Pound list for the first time following his win over Teofimo Lopez.

Not only did Kambosos gatecrash the top ten, but he also put himself front and center to claim the WBN Pound for Pound Breakthrough Award.

Only Josh Taylor can take that moniker away from the ‘Ferocious’ one.

A brilliant display in dethroning Lopez in New York City elevated the Australian to super-heights, coupled with his decision to stick around and do a ton of media interviews to enhance his reputation outside of the ring.

Lopez dropped down the list but stood higher before his loss due to former number one Vasyl Lomachenko.

Lomachenko’s resume was far better than Lopez’s. Therefore, Kambosos has to be content with the number ten spot.

Not bad going for an unknown fighter just a few months ago.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 10 [December 2021]

#1 CANELO ALVAREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

#2 OLEKSANDR USYK

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

#3 TYSON FURY

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

#4 NAOYA INOUE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

#5 ERROL SPENCE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

#6 TERENCE CRAWFORD

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

#7 JOSH TAYLOR

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

#8 NONITO DONAIRE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

#9 JUAN ESTRADA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

#10 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

WBA BELT

Meanwhile, Kambosos received a recognition belt for his great victory over Teofimo Lopez on November 27.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) awarded a Centennial belt to the new lightweight champion before The WBA sent the Super Champion belt to him soon.

The lightweight is one of the most outstanding of all times and has had several significant figures in history. Therefore, the WBA granted the special belt that has already been held by men such as Roberto Durán, Ray Mancini, Julio César Chávez, among others.

Kambosos has proven to be a warrior and is worthy of the black and gold colors. The WBA is proud to have him among its current champions.

The Australian of Greek descent dethroned one of the strongest fighters of the moment and overcame great difficulties to give an epic touch to his victory.

The undefeated Kambosos is the new king of 135. He has risen to the top of the media’s pound-for-pound charts as evidence of his significant momentum.

