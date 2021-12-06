George Kambosos Jr. vs Gervonta Davis order part of WBA title cull

December 6th, 2021

As part of their plans to cut title belts, the World Boxing Association has to order George Kambosos Jr. vs. Gervonta Davis in the coming months.

World Boxing News has well-documented the title situation at the WBA, prompting a mass of changes since the summer.

The WBA promised to drop all the championships outside the ‘super’ belts to leave only one sole ruler at each weight class.

At present, only a handful of divisions remain unsolved. Lightweight is undoubtedly one of them.

For the WBA to reach its target, they must order new unified champion George Kambosos Jr. to battle Davis. This scenario is the only way to maintain their objection.

As we know, Davis is currently holding straps at 135 and 140, which means he may have to decide soon on what route he will take.

The only way Kambosos vs. Davis doesn’t get ordered will be if the latter decides to drop the lightweight strap to focus on super-lightweight. If Davis does that, he will get called to fight Josh Taylor instead.

Either way, this ruling is coming as part of the WBA’s plans.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis recently defeated Isaac Cruz in a skillful display of his incredible talents. ‘Tank’ fought off Cruz on the backfoot, taking a leaf out of his mentor Floyd Mayweather’s book.

But Davis will no longer choose his opponents if he wants to retain any of his belts. He has to converse with the WBA about the weight class he intends to compete. The smart money would be on 135 as Davis can still make it without significant problems.

This outcome sets up a colossal collision with Kambosos at some point in 2022, potentially only to be scuppered by an undisputed battle with Devin Haney.

As per any sanctioning bodies rules, a unification [and an undisputed one at that] overrules any mandatory order. Therefore, Kambosos will stave off a Davis stipulation only by fighting Haney first.

The lightweight division is on fire right now.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.