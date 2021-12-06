Garcia accuses Mayweather as ‘Tank’ Davis threatens Oscar De La Hoya

Sean Michael Ham

Gervonta Davis threatened to fill in Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya after both expressed their thoughts on his latest performance against Isaac Cruz.

‘Tank’ put on a solid defensive display to win the fight via a unanimous decision. But it’s fair to say Garcia and De La Hoya were not impressed.

Garcia was first to target Davis for his apparent struggle in taking Cruz out. The undefeated lightweight also accused Floyd Mayweather of protecting his star Pay Per View fighter.

He said: “Gervonta gets away with fighting C-level fighters. Out of all the lightweights, he’s the weakest!

“His toughest test was Leo Santa Cruz. He almost lost tonight so bring it on. I’ve been calling you out for a while.”

The Golden Boy star went on: “We all know Luke Campbell [who Garcia knocked out] is better than all of Tank’s opposition.

“Tank can’t beat me. He knows that, and Floyd Mayweather knows that. I’m too fast, and I got too much accuracy.

“C’mon, Mayweather, you can’t protect him forever. He said it’s easy work. Well, then it should be easy to run it.”

I will beat the both of y’all asses https://t.co/wyYlLmkVhQ — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 6, 2021

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Oscar De La Hoya then told Garcia he ‘will destroy’ Davis if they ever meet.

Davis responded with a threat to both Garcia and De La Hoya by saying: “I will beat both of y’all asses.”

Again, Garcia had a reply.

“You can’t and will not do s— we all seen that today. You almost lost, and [your promoters] set that up, so you look good.”

WBN’s Dan Rafael then labeled the fight a ‘Pay Per View Bonanza’ if it ever takes place. Adding that, ‘both are very popular draws with entirely different fan bases.”

MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather recently said Davis would be kept in-house and away from Garcia, Devin Haney Teofimo Lopez, George Kambosos, and Vasyl Lomachenko.

All those champions and ex-champions compete on alternative networks with rival promoters.

It seems much more likely that Davis and Mayweather will pursue the Rolly Romero fight that collapsed last time before Cruz stepped in.

Once Romero deals with personal issues away from the sport, it should be game on for the Mayweather Promotions pair.

