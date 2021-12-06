Conor McGregor up to 190 pounds, Canelo call out imminent?

December 6th, 2021

Conor McGregor announced himself as ‘190lbs of granite’ on social media leading to speculation the Irishman is planning to call out Canelo Alvarez.

It’s no secret that Canelo is also preparing to move up in weight. The Mexican superstar recently stated he’ll be aiming to weigh around 180 pounds or more for a WBC cruiserweight title challenge.

This scenario means McGregor and Canelo are just a few pounds apart. And they may well come on each other’s radar soon.

McGregor finally has a viable alternative to Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on Pay Per View.

Already facing Mayweather, McGregor lost severely in the fight against a much more skilled technician. The same was due to happen again against Pacquiao until ‘The Notorious’ one got knocked out by Dustin Poirier.

But while boxing vs. MMA sells and fans continue to pay for it, this won’t stop the likes of McGregor from trying to cash in. Therefore, Canelo is the perfect target.

At present, though, Canelo has his hands full. As the undisputed super-middleweight champion, there will be mandatory orders coming his way soon.

MANDATORY

If Canelo is hell-bent on facing the winner of Junior Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas, he may be at least a couple of belts lighter for his trouble.

That’s unless he decides to drop them all before making to leap to 200 pounds.

David Benavidez, John Ryder, Zach Parker, and David Lemieux are just four of the contenders waiting in line for the opportunity to fight for 168-pound titles.

All may get their wish in 2022. That’s if Canelo vacates the bunch to focus his attempts on cruiserweight and eventually bridgerweight before heavyweight.

At 31, Canelo has time on his hands to figure out his long-term goals. But with undisputed and legendary status already in the bag, the four-weight king can pick and choose his next moves at a whim.

CONOR MCGREGOR

As for Floyd-conquered McGregor, there’s not a lot of scope for his career due to losses suffered in recent years.

However, he remains a big enough name for exhibition and cross-codes battles that his massive fanbase will adhere to on Pay Per View.

Where does he go next?

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.