Teofimo Lopez compared to Deontay Wilder for ‘no excuse but fact’ reveal

December 5th, 2021

Former lightweight world champion and WBN Fighter of the Year for 2020, Teofimo Lopez, was compared to Deontay Wilder this weekend.

Fans jumped on a post by Lopez where ‘The Takeover’ stated he’d ‘almost’ died when fighting George Kambosos Jr. in New York.

Detractors of the young star complained that Lopez had since used a mass of excuses to explain away the loss, much as Deontay Wilder did in the second fight with Tyson Fury.

Lopez had given interviews revealing he split with his wife before the Kambosos fight when his new baby was just days old. He also stated he only had $20,000 in his bank account and couldn’t afford a good training team.

This scenario came about despite Lopez earning $1.5 million for his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko. And since getting promised at least two million bucks for his most recent outing.

Airing his take on how tough the Kambosos fight was when he suffered his first career loss, Lopez said: “Only athletes understand the amount of pressure we deal with daily.

“My health isn’t an excuse but a FACT! I almost died for people who could care less about us. Thank you, God, for blessings me with extra Life for my/your son!”

(ONLY ATHLETES) Understand the amount of pressure we deal with on a daily basis. My health isn’t an excuse but a FACT! I almost died for people who could care less about us but only 💲💰.#MoreThanAnAthlete Thank you, God, for blessings me with extra Life for my/your son! 🙏☦️ pic.twitter.com/Zx07b5eel8 — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) December 4, 2021

DEONTAY WILDER

Like Lopez, Wilder got dropped and lost for the first time in a lengthy boxing tenure against Fury in February 2020. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ persisted in blaming everyone but himself for what was a considerable off-night for the American.

Fury beat him from pillar to post for seven rounds. Ex-coach Mark Breland then saved him for another day. That day came in October when Wilder regained his fearsome reputation by putting Fury down twice for the second time in three contests.

But the aftermath was where fans took exception with Wilder. The former heavyweight champion proceeds to blame everyone but himself for the defeat.

Social media murmurings now put Lopez in the same bracket for releasing information repetitively on why he lost to Kambosos.

After the fight, Lopez refused to congratulate the Australian, adding further fuel to the fire. Lopez hasn’t done any favors to his reputation by continually making excuses for why he lost.

Maybe the truth is he got beaten by the better man on the night – just a thought.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.