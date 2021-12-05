Oscar De La Hoya bids to gazump Canelo with Floyd Mayweather rematch

December 5th, 2021

ESPN

Oscar De La Hoya revealed his plans to return to the ring in 2022 and wants to fight Floyd Mayweather on the same date as former fighter Canelo Alvarez.

It’s no secret that Canelo is eyeing a clash at cruiserweight with WBC champion Ilunga Makabu after gaining support at the World Boxing Council Convention.

The fight will take place on May 7th of next year to mark Canelo’s regular Cinco de Mayo mark on the Las Vegas calendar.

But if De La Hoya, Canelo’s ex-promoter, has his way, the Golden Boy boss will be taking on Mayweather for the second time on the same date.

Explaining his plans for a return after scrapping a fight with Vitor Belfort, De La Hoya said: “Personally, right now, I’m not motivated because of COVID.

“I was actually in great shape [for Belfort]. Then COVID hit me. So my morale right now is a little low in terms of me fighting in the ring personally.

“But come January, I’m sure I will get right back into it. I’ll start training again and prepare myself mentally first.

“But I do want to get out there again, possible Cinco De Mayo.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Adding to TMZ Sports, De La Hoya specified his target.

“It could be Floyd Mayweather,” De La Hoya told TMZ. “It wouldn’t be an exhibition. With somebody like Floyd, it would be a real fight.

“It’s probably the biggest fight that you could make today that would generate tons of money. So that would be nice.

“Look, he’s the top P4P fighter in the world. Right now, he’s the best – whether he comes back or not.

“It would be a pleasure to be in the ring with him. We can make a huge event out of it and a great fight for the fans.

“If after the holidays we can sit down and talk. Maybe we can make something happen,” concluded the ten-time world ruler.

Despite De La Hoya’s intentions, Floyd Mayweather seems unlikely to take the bait after confirming his retirement once again at the Gervonta Davis event.

