Floyd Mayweather explains why Gervonta Davis is fighting on a Sunday

December 5th, 2021

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather revealed the thought process surrounding Gervonta Davis fighting on a Sunday Pay Per View against Isaac Cruz.

Sunday has always been used sparingly by broadcasters but seems to be sneaking in more and more in the last few years.

Discussing his reasoning for the move, which sees Davis once again headline, Mayweather said: “It was a team effort deciding to put the fight on Sunday.

“The Super Bowl is on a Sunday, a lot of award shows and the NBA All-Star Game are all on Sundays.

“A lot of times on Saturdays, people go out to the nightclubs because they work a 9-5 and want to enjoy their Friday and Saturday.

“But Sunday, everyone is at home. They can sit down, enjoy the festivities and take in this great card.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

On Davis looking to cement himself as a PPV draw, Mayweather pointed out the preparation has been perfect.

“‘Tank’s’ trainers have got him covered all across the board,” said the five-weight world champion. “They went out there and did what they had to do throughout training camp. ‘Tank’ is going to be ready come Sunday.

“This is going to be a very entertaining fight, and I can’t wait. We have a great undercard. But I really can’t wait for the main event. Sunday is going to be our day. Make sure you don’t miss it.”

Concluding on the weight class being one of the most exciting, Mayweather added: “These weights between 130 and 140-pounds are the strongest in boxing right now.

“That’s just my opinion. In this fight, we have two of the best fighters at lightweight squaring off.”

A win for Davis could see ‘Tank’ in the mix to face Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, or Devin Haney.

Alternatively, the Floyd Mayweather fighter could look up to 140 pounds where Scotland’s Josh Taylor reigns supreme.

It all stems from what goes down Sunday.

