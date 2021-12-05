Devin Haney sees off JoJo Diaz on points / Anthony Yarde exacts revenge

December 5th, 2021

DAZN

Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over JoJo Diaz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Dream’ had too much in his locker for Diaz. He was able to dominate for lengthy periods of the fight. In the end, Haney got the result on the cards 117-111 [twice] and 116-112.

Devin Haney is now in line to face George Kambosos Jr. in an undisputed title battle in 2022. The Australian was ringside for the broadcast with the DAZN team.

In the co-feature, super light Montana Love improved to 17-0-1 with a third-round TKO of Carlos Diaz. With the loss, Diaz dropped to 29-2.

Undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill kept a firm grip on her belts with a seventh-round stoppage of Kandi Wyatt. McCaskill retained all the belts she took from ex-pound for pound queen Cecilia Braekhus.

Further action saw heavyweight bruiser Filip Hrgovic move to 14-0 with a third-round knockout of Emir Ahmatovic. The time recorded was 40 seconds into the session.

YARDE vs. ARTHUR 2

In London, former world light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde exacted punishing revenge on Lyndon Arthur. Yarde ended the contest in the fourth round to reignite his world championship dreams.

The Hackney man is now 22-2 after recording a 21st stoppage of his career.

Also on the bill, super welterweight star Hamzah Sheeraz made it to 14-0 with a late stoppage of Bradley Skeete. Sheeraz managed to get Skeete out of there before the final round, looking as though the fight would go to points.

Earlier, lightweight Sam Noakes scored a TKO9 over Shaun Cooper. While bantamweight Dennis McCann took his record to eleven straight victories with a points win over Juan Jose Jurado.

McCann suffered a cut from a head clash but managed it well to secure the triumph.

