Oscar Collazo makes case for being the new face of Puerto Rican boxing

December 4th, 2021

Miguel Cotto Promotions

Oscar ‘El Pupilo’ Collazo (4-0, 3KOs) made it clear why he is the new face of boxing in Puerto Rico, with only 4 fights he made history by winning the Latin Championship of the World Boxing Organization mini fly division (105lbs) when he overwhelmed the Ecuadorian Pedro Villegas (13-2, 4KOs) with explosive combinations to the body and the head, knocking him down three times in the third round.

The end came at 2:47 of the third round when referee Héctor Afú ended the fight.

“I am very happy, I felt strong, everything we worked on in the gym came out. I trained very hard for this fight and everyone saw the Pupilo, ”commented Oscar Collazo.

“Oscar is a special talent, he is very intelligent in the ring, he made history in Puerto Rico in a forceful way, he will soon be world champion. Oscar Collazo is the new face of boxing in Puerto Rico, ”commented promoter and vice president Héctor Soto.

“We made history and I am very grateful to my family, and my team to the WBO family and Paco Valcarcel for the opportunity; but my goal is to be a world champion.

“I will not rest until I achieve it, be it in Puerto Rico, Japan or wherever. Villalba and Puerto Rico this Championship is for you”, said‘ El Pupilo ’Collazo who is promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions along with Golden Boy Promotions and H2 Entertainment.