Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

December 3rd, 2021

Triller / Amanda Westcott

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome.

Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique.

When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World Boxing News noticed a distinct difference in Trey. He appeared far from in actual fighting shape.

WBN has followed Trey’s career since inception, and this was not the way he usually goes into combat.

Morrison scaled 236 and a quarter pounds, seven pounds up from his last fight just four months ago. It was also the third-highest weight mark of his career.

Trey hadn’t weighed that much since 2015. It certainly was a worrying sign.

But take nothing away from Balogun. He did what he had to do and got the job done in double-quick time. Trey had no answer and was in no condition to do anything about it.

He shone on TrillerVerz IV and could expect to be in the running for bigger fights in the future.

TOMMY MORRISON

The 32-year-old loses for the first time in his career after notching up a superb 18-0 record with 17 big KO’s. Like his famous dad, though, he can come again once he focuses on being in the best shape possible.

Saying that, who knows what can happen in a fighter’s camp.

As for Balogun, 38, the ex-Football star improves to where Morrison was before the fight on 18-0. The victory represented the 14th stoppage of his tenure in the sport.

The Maryland southpaw is leaving a path of destruction in his wake as he contemplates a step up in class.

Balogun may have gotten pitted against the winner of the headliner between Michael Hunter and Jerry Forrest. But because they carded a controversial draw, Balogun could consider a rematch with Lippe Morrison to allow the son of a legend to get right.

Moving forward initially, the hard-hitting Balugon can enjoy the most significant win on his record since turning professional in 2014.

Who knows where he can go with his career after this shocking result.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.