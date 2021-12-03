Heavyweight Michael Hunter pukes in his corner en route to shock result

December 3rd, 2021

Michael Hunter puked in his corner before the sixth round as the heavyweight contender failed to ignite against Jerry Forrest on Thursday.

‘The Bounty’ – touted as a future star of the division, began well but faded late in the contest. The fact that he was taken ill may well have had something to do with his performance in those last six rounds.

Forrest jumped on him towards the end and looked to have deserved to get the decision after ten rounds.

Not to be for the hard-luck story, as Hunter somehow got out of there with a split draw.

In the end, scores read 96-94 Hunter, 96-94 Forrest, and 95-95 even.

Promoter Lou DiBella wasn’t impressed.

“That was a BS draw between Forrest and Hunter on Triller Fight Club,” said the Hall of Famer. “Excellent fight, but Forrest beat Michael Hunter tonight, just as he beat Jermaine Franklin.

“When will Jerry Forrest get his due respect from the judges?”

Many will undoubtedly tip the pair to do it again shortly as that shock result does nothing for either fighter.

Hunter wants to progress to a world title shot. At the same time, Forrest wants his respect for a hardened career.

It makes sense for Triller to arrange a third attempt to secure a recent winner from the Hunter vs. Forrest saga.

HEAVYWEIGHT TRILOGY

The due met back in 2014 when Hunter won every round of eight. Seemingly Forrest has improved a lot since then.

A trilogy is the least Forrest deserves. That’s what he wants, as he posted to Instagram alongside Hunter after their hellacious heavyweight battle.

Forrest said to his followers: “Who wants to see a third fight?”

Hunter seemed non-plussed as he received treatment after the result.

