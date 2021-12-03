Gervonta Davis aims to cement his place as a Pay Per View draw

December 3rd, 2021

Lightweight star Gervonta Davis aims to cement his place as a Pay Per View this Sunday when ‘Tank’ battles replacement opponent Isaac Cruz.

Davis was due to fight Rolly Romero initially but has to deal with the tough Cruz as he gateway to more significant Pay Per View events in 2022.

Speaking about his forthcoming encounter and the fact that he once again gets the chance to prove his worth to the sport, Davis is in a confident mood.

“I’m happy and excited to be in this position,” said Gervonta Davis. “I’ve been working hard getting ready for this new opponent.

“I know Cruz is going to come to fight. The fans will win this fight because we’re both coming in prepared to be at our best.

“I’m ready to put on a great show on December 5.”

On the back of Teofimo Lopez losing to George Kambosos Jr. last week, Davis will be cautious in his approach.

“Anything can happen in boxing, so I try to stay on task. I’m always ready to step up to any challenge thrown my way and get the job done.

“This is a more exciting fight now because we both come forward. This fight will be something great for the fans and another exciting night for the sport of boxing.

“May the best man win. We’re both coming with our ‘A’ games.

“He can say I haven’t faced someone like him, but he’s never fought anybody like me either. I can box, and I can hit. We’ll see what he’s saying when he gets hit in the face.

“December 5 is going to be fireworks for sure. It’s going to be something you can’t miss. Don’t get your popcorn or anything like that during this fight.

“This is another tough task, but this is what I’m made for.”

ISAAC CRUZ PAY PER VIEW

On dealing with Cruz’s rugged style, Davis stated: “You always have to adapt in boxing. No matter what comes your way.

“I’m going to adapt to Cruz. I’m figuring out how Cruz is thinking and what he will bring to the fight every day.

“Cruz has impressed me in his past fights. He comes in to win, and he doesn’t look to hang in there. He wants to go in and take it. He’s not an opponent I can overlook. A win over him would be big for me.

“It is different training to fight a shorter opponent. I usually fight guys taller than me, so it’s an adjustment. It’s another thing I have to adapt to. Everything we’re doing is to figure him out.

“December 5 is going to be a fireworks show. This is going to be one of the best fights of the year. It’s not just a boxing match. It’s an event. Make sure you come out.

“I’m excited to be in this position. But I’m grateful for it. I’m trying to continue to grow as a fighter and improve each day.”

