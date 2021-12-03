Floyd Mayweather rips Canelo dominance: ‘Steroids, steroids, steroids!’

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather left the boxing world open-mouthed this week with his opinion on the rise of pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Mayweather, who defeated Canelo eight years ago, is now retired. His replacement at the helm long-term is certainly Canelo.

But speaking to press, including Fighthype.com and Lance Pugmire at the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View event, Mayweather ripped into the Mexican superstar.

“What we don’t talk about is, uh Canelo, Canelo, Canelo. Steroids, steroids, steroids!

“We don’t talk about that, so we don’t know all the fighters he beat. He could have been not clean in a lot of fights.”

Asked if he thought Canelo was clean when they fought in 2013, Floyd answered: “I don’t know. That kid was a cakewalk. He was easy for me.”

Mayweather also stated his belief that Canelo was avoiding some contenders at 168 by moving up to cruiserweight in a separate part of the conversation.

“Canelo’s a helluva fighter, but in my personal opinion, he’s ducking David Benavidez.

“Do I like this [cruiserweight] fight [against Makabu]? Absolutely not. We wanna see Benavidez.”

Mayweather also managed to talk about the event he was there to promote. Davis is facing a rugged opponent in Isaac Cruz.

He said: “This is another big fight between two great competitors who are going out there to show the world what they’ve got.

“‘Tank’ has been on the big stage for a while now, but he’s giving another fighter the opportunity to be great.

“Before I was ‘TBE,’ someone had to give me the opportunity, just like Cruz is getting.

“Cruz is a tough fighter. When this fight was first made, I didn’t know much about Cruz. But when I did my homework, I saw that I’d faced guys like him before.

“You can’t overlook any opponent, but especially one like Cruz.

“‘ Tank’ has unbelievable boxing skills and the will to win. I see very similar qualities in Isaac Cruz. On Sunday, it’s going to be an explosive night.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER on CANELO

Those Canelo comments are sure to cause a massive stir in the sport, though primarily as Canelo is using the WBC‘s Clean Boxing Program as his tool to fend off opinions like Floyd’s.

Canelo has come a long way since the Golovkin incident. Floyd Mayweather’s words won’t help the 31-year-old in his quest for greatness.

Whether legality may come into play is doubtful on this occasion. Mayweather can pretty much express what he likes as he’s earned that right in the ring.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.