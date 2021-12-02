Klitschko manager urges Anthony Joshua to follow Lennox Lewis example

December 2nd, 2021

Klitschko brothers manager Bernd Boente has urged Anthony Joshua to follow the example of Lennox Lewis with some US flair.

Boente, who came up against AJ in a 2017 battle with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, says the Briton is at the crossroads of his career.

Joshua has a huge decision to make following a drab loss to Oleksandr Usyk in which the two-time heavyweight champion got his tactics all wrong.

Boente says Joshua must consider adding one of the coaches he visited in a recent high-profile American gym tour to rectify things in the rematch.

Spending time with Ronnie Shields, Robert Garcia, and Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso, Joshua was in good company.

Lewis did a switch early on in his career to the great Emanuel Steward, and something Boente sees as further input imperative to Joshua’s legacy.

“I think AJ is a great guy for boxing, as well as his whole team, but that is a decision to change trainers is one that they have to make.

“I can only tell you that I rate Rob McCracken very highly, but if AJ wants to have an additional coach or some advisers from outside, I don’t know, that is a decision that he has to make,” Boente told Vegas Insider.

“It’s extremely important that he has complete trust in his coach. As a close team, they choose the right strategy to end the fight on a psychological high. That’s the most important thing in this case.

LENNOX LEWIS

“If he makes the right decisions in his camp, I am very, very positive that AJ can become the next member of that elite group of three-time heavyweight champions.

“He can be like Muhammad Ali, Lennox [Lewis], Vitali [Klitschko] or Evander [Holyfield]. I think he needs to make the right changes. He’ll be back on track.

“I believe that if AJ goes into that rematch on a psychological high with his team, with certain changes, he can win.

“AJ is a smart guy. His team too. Rob knows the business, knows his boxing, and they know what to change. They know what kind of mistake they made.”

