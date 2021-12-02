WATCH: Heavyweight who beat AJ and Hrgovic dropped by positive fighter

December 2nd, 2021

Undefeated heavyweight Mihai Nistor got dropped in his latest victory over the summer. WBN since revealed that the boxer responsible got flagged for an adverse finding in his sample.

As World Boxing News reported first on Wednesday, heavyweight Nistor’s opponent Colby Madison tested positive for a banned substance.

It took months for Nistor and his team to uncover the truth. Finally, WBN was able to reveal who things transpired for the Romanian puncher.

Before the clash with Madison and when competing in the amateur ranks, Nistor defeated Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, and Otto Wallin.

At 31, he’s tipped for a run at the world heavyweight title in the future.

As per DAZN, you can watch the whole fight to see what went down between the pair.

See what happened when the pair clashed last July in a Golden Boy event. Nistor has since asked for his release from a Golden Boy contract.

NISTOR vs. MADISON – HEAVYWEIGHT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nistor went on to win the bout. However, he wants his name cleared of talk about getting dropped by Madison, especially now that the American got suspended.

Read the full story of Nistor finding out about Madison’s positive test HERE.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.