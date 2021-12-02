Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz close in on Pay Per View battle

December 2nd, 2021

Esther Lin

Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz previewed their battle for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title at a media workout Wednesday before they headline a SHOWTIME PPV this Sunday, December 5 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The workout also featured unbeaten super welterweight contender Sergio Garcia, who takes on rising star Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora in a WBC Super Welterweight World Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event of the pay-per-view telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from Wild Card Boxing in Los Angeles:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“The change in opponent didn’t affect much in my training. That’s just the sport of boxing. You have to be ready for anything. I always know that I have to adapt to whatever comes my way.

“Everyone says he’s going to come forward, but that’s easier said than done. If he does, we’ll give the fans an exciting fight. We know that’s his game plan. I just have to be smart, do what I do best and put on a perfect performance.

“Just make sure you tune into this fight. This is going to be a good one. I’ve been training 13 weeks for this, so I’m going to be ready and well prepared.

“It’s amazing to be fighting on Sunday. You have football during the day and boxing at night. I have a lot of young fans that watch me and I think this is going to be a great show.

“I’m excited to be in Los Angeles. I was made for this stage and I can’t wait to put on a great performance Sunday.

“Having a second child has matured me as a person and a fighter. I have two daughters to look after. I know I have to go out there and do my thing as a professional athlete, but I know the responsibility that also comes with being a father.”

ISAAC CRUZ

“We are extremely motivated for this fight. We have been training really hard and we’ve put in the maximum effort day after day. This Sunday, we’re going to be ready for the challenge.

“We have been preparing the best way that we can. We are going to fight smart. We’re going to stay within our style and then go forward with the best strategy to win the title.

“Gervonta is a great champion and if he said that I’m a tougher fight than Rolando Romero, then there is a reason for that. He knows that I’m a better fighter than Romero because he saw me fight in San Antonio. There is a reason for his comments.

“I’m here to do my job to win the fight, and whether it’s by decision or knockout I’m going to try to win no matter what.

“I am going to show everybody that Isaac Cruz is a true Mexican warrior and I’m going to show them what I’m worth with every punch I throw. They will see what I’m worth on Sunday, December 5.”

SERGIO GARCIA

“I’m just glad to have this kind of opportunity on a card of this magnitude. I plan to take advantage of it. We’ve worked so hard to get here, and I know I have to put up my best effort to make the most of this chance that I have.

“I came to win this fight and win the hearts of the fans. I’m not going to be running. I’m going to stand up strong, be aggressive and show everyone that I’m for real. You’re going to be seeing me for a long time.

“Fundora is definitely an interesting opponent. It’s not common to see someone at his height in our division. I sparred with a lot of fighters who were his height and a lot heavier. That preparation is going to be to my advantage on fight night.

“The fanbases in the U.S. and in Europe are very different, but in the end, the ring is the same and we’re not going to be intimidated by fighting in a new country.

“I want people to know that I came here to fight my heart out and leave everything in the ring. Fans can count on a great show Sunday night.”