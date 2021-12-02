Dmitriy Salita signs lightweight contender Erick DeLeon

December 2nd, 2021

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated power-punching lightweight contender Erick DeLeon to a promotional contract.

Born in Mexico and raised in Detroit, DeLeon began boxing in the famed Kronk Gym where he developed a strong bond with the late Emanuel Steward. As an amateur, DeLeon (19-0-1, 11 KO) was a three-time national Golden Gloves champion in three different weight classes and a leading contender to make the 2012 USA Olympic Team before a shoulder injury derailed his dream. He elected to turn professional instead in 2012.

Over his past six fights, DeLeon has gone 5-0-1 against opponents with a combined 130-30 record. He followed up his 2018 draw with then 20-0 Andy Vences with two strong performances: a 10-round UD victory over Adrian Yung (25-4-2) and a seventh-round KO over Jose Luis Gallegos (16-5).

“I feel great. I feel like it’s a blessing for me to sign with Salita,” said DeLeon. “I’ve known him for a long time and overall I feel like there are really good opportunities with him. I’m blessed to have a great team all around.”

Out of action since 2019, DeLeon says he dealt with a series of injuries before the pandemic brought a halt to the sport overall. “I had back-to-back injuries and dealing with them in camps was hard and then I had to have surgeries. That’s what’s been holding me back. I believe I would have been a world champion by now if it weren’t for all these injuries.”

DeLeon says the intensity of his training and toughness of the sport have, thus far, held back a championship career.

“I just train so hard,” he explained. “Even back in the day, my hand when I’d spar at Kronk or fight in the Golden Gloves, my hand got messed up. I know what I’m capable of. I beat a lot of these top guys who are top contenders or undefeated prospects now.”

DeLeon says with all the injuries and surgeries handled and behind him, he’s looking for a big 2022 comeback.

“Early next year, I know I’ll be back to 100% and back in the ring. I’m so anxious and hungry. I’m blessed to have a lot of fans all over the United States and even in Mexico where I was born, everybody there follows me and watches my fights, even the mayor. Everybody here in Detroit too has been asking about my next fight.”

“Erick is one of the top lightweights in the world,” said his new promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Injuries have hampered his progress, but he’s be ready to go now. The pandemic gave him that much more time to heal. Once he’s knocked the ring rust off from being away so long, we’ll be looking to get him the big fight his talent deserves. A 100% Erick DeLeon is a major problem for any fighter in his weight division.”

“I’m going to get a couple fights in and then get a shot at a world title,” continued DeLeon. “I definitely want to show the world what I’m capable of. I know I have all the skills and heart to win a world title. I just need that chance to get my rhythm going. I want to show the world and bring a title back to Detroit.