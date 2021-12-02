Adrien Broner confirms return from problems, ex-opponent makes offer

December 2nd, 2021

Esther Lin

Adrien Broner has announced his return to action following personal problems and more than one spell in the hospital. He already has one offer.

The American suffered out-of-the-ring issues that resulted in medical treatment and has also had to deal with legal troubles and accusations into the bargain.

Despite the setbacks, Broner confirmed his desire to secure another fight in the coming months.

He said: “I will be back in that ring soon,” before ex-opponent Jessie Vargas threw his hat in the ring.

“Let me know when you want to do it again,” said the welterweight star.

Vargas, who recently launched a political career in Nevada, is open to repeating their April 2018 majority draw.

On one of the scorecards that night, Broner won, overruled by two judges carding 114-114 even. Vargas would undoubtedly be a decent option for ‘The Problem’ to consider.

Whether Broner is in the right mind to compete again, though, is another story entirely. He went through much-publicized downtimes during the height of the pandemic.

He did manage to fight in February this year. In the process, Broner scored his first victory since 2017 when beating Jovanie Santiago.

ADRIEN BRONER WEIGHT

Settling back at welterweight, Broner is involved in a division where he’s found it hard to gain victories. The consensus around fans and media is that Broner should be looking for a significant contest at 140.

Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez, or Gervonta Davis are three solid options. However, Broner wants the big bucks from 147 and could do a lot worse than Vargas.

A win could then put Broner in the mix for Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, or Yordenis Ugas, disadvantaged by weight or not.

Crawford and Spence remain linked to facing each other. At the same time, Ugas is involved in a WBA tournament to crown one champion.

Therefore, Broner has plenty of time to shake off the cobwebs.

