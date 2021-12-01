Oscar Collazo arrives in Panama City ahead of Dec 3 clash

December 1st, 2021

MIGUEL COTTO PROMOTIONS

Ready and prepared, world class contender Oscar ‘El Pupilo’ Collazo (3-0, 2KOs) arrived with his team in Panama City to show why he will make history this Friday, December 3 at Los Andes Mall when he faces the dangerous Ecuadorian Pedro Villegas (13-1, 4Kos) for the vacant World Boxing Organization Latin Championship in a 10-round match at 105 pounds.

2019 pan am games gold medalist is seeking history to become the first Puerto Rican fighter to win a regional belt with less than 5 professional fights.

“I am very motivated and ready to face Pedro Villegas. We had a great camp and we trained hard to make history this Friday and give Puerto Rico and my dear people of Villalba that Championship, ”said Collazo.

“Villegas is a great fighter whom I respect, he has experience at a professional level and that is what motivates me. I know that he will come well prepared, without a doubt it will be a great fight for both of us; but I am extremely sure of something that I will fight very smart and we will come out with the victory, “commented‘ El Pupilo ’

“Fighting in Panama motivates and excites me, because it is a brother country with a great history in the sport of boxing, just thinking that I am in the land of Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán and coming here to do my job and demonstrate who I am makes me proud, ”said Collazo.