Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist aims to keep 100% KO ratio

December 1st, 2021

Olympic Gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov is added to the packed Probellum: Revolution, the UAE’s first world championship boxing event, in the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday December 11.

The unbeaten Uzbekistani fighter will compete at Probellum’s inaugural event in Dubai next month, making his first appearance since winning super-heavyweight Gold at the Tokyo Olympics, in association with DiBella Entertainment.

The reputation of Jalolov, 27, continues to grow, and he will now showcase his talents on a card which includes two world title bouts.

Having won Gold at the 2019 World Championships, Jalolov triumphed once again at the 2020 Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to Covid-19, beating USA’s Richard Torrez on points.

“I am very excited to return to my professional boxing career, this has been my priority as it contains the main part of my long-term goal after the Olympics,” said Jalolov. “To fight in Dubai is an added bonus and there is a responsibility for me to be at my best because I know that I already have a lot of fans there and many of my Uzbek and international followers will attend the event.”

Vadim Kornolov, Jolalov’s manager, added: “We are very excited for Bakhodir Jalolov to be a part of a major event in Dubai. This will be Jalolov’s first professional fight after his success in the Olympics and we are looking forward to him making a statement that the fans will remember.”

Lou DiBella, Jolalov’s promoter, said: “Bakhodir Jalolov, the reigning Olympic super-heavyweight Gold medalist, has been boxing’s dominant amateur big man. The Big Uzbek is 6’7”, 27 years old, and 8-0 (8 KOs) as a pro.

“With crunching power and unusual agility for a man of his size, this future world champion is poised to rise up the heavyweight rankings in 2022. I’m pleased and grateful that he will resume his pro career on December 11, in Dubai, at Probellum: The Revolution, the company’s loaded inaugural event.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to add Bakhodir to what was already a brilliant card,” added Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Not only is Bakhodir an Olympic Gold medalist, he is also undefeated in his career to date, and we are looking forward to watching him in action at the Coca-Cola Arena. The fans attending this event will undoubtedly enjoy some top-quality fight action.”

Probellum: The Revolution sees Sunny Edwards defend his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama, while John Riel Casimero puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line against Paul Butler.

Other stars confirmed for the event include Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll, with UAE fighters Sultan Al Nuaimi and Fahad Al Bloushi also in action.