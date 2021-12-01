Jesse Hart back on December 11th against David Murray

December 1st, 2021

Darryl Cobb Jr.

Two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart will be back in action on Saturday, December 11th at the 2300 Arena when he takes on David Murray in the eight round super middleweight main event.

The card is promoted by RDR Promotions.

Hart of Philadelphia has a record of 27-3 with 21 knockouts. The 32 year-old has twice battled for the super middleweight championship of the world only to fall just short to Gilberto Ramirez in fights that were decided by just a couple of points.

After a stellar amateur career, Hart turned professional on June 9, 2012 with a 1st round stoppage of Manuel Eastman in Las Vegas. That led to Hart winning his first 22 fights (20 by knockout), with victories over Tyrell Hendrix (10-2-2), Samuel Clarkson (10-2), Roberto Acevedo (8-2), Mike Jimenez (17-0), Andrew Hernandez (16-4-1), Alan Campa (16-2). Hart also has victories over Demond Nicholson (18-2), Mike Gavronksi (24-2-1) and Sullivan Barrera (22-2). Hart is coming.

Murray of Wilmington, Delaware, has a record of 10-2-1 with six knockouts.

Murray is an eight-year professional, and is riding a three-fight winning streak with his latest win being a six-round unanimous decision over Austin Marcum on February 29, 2020 in Hockessin, Delaware.

A massive undercard features RDR Promotions fighters, Shynguskhan Tazibay (9-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on an opponent to be named in a six-round middleweight fight and lightweight Isaiah Johnson (3-0, 3 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ against opponent to be named.

Also in six-round bouts:

Undefeated Nafear Charles (7-0-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Jonathan Hernan Godoy (5-11) of Miami, Florida in a junior welterweight tussle.

Joshafat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on Rondale Hubbert (13-18-3, 8 KOs) of Fargo, North Dakota in a super featherweight bout.

Steven Pichardo (8-1,2 KO) of Gardena, California fights DeWayne Williams (3-4, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Romuel Cruz (6-0-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight fight.

Nelson Perez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Marlboro, Massachusetts fights an opponent to be named in a lightweight contest.

Derrick Whitley Jr. (6-2-1) of Springfield, Massachusetts fights Raekwon Butler (3-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY

In four-round bouts:

Boimah Karmo (1-0-1) of Sharon Hill, Pa fights Denzel Fudd (0-1) of Barrington, PA in a welterweight affair.

Jerod Miner (2-12-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on debuting Edwin Cortes of Millville, NJ.

featherweight Felix Parrilla (2-0, 2 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut will take on an opponent to be named.

Tickets for this great night of boxing ae $50, $75, $100 and $150 and can be purchased at

https://2300arena.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=387