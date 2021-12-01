Son of boxing legend Erik Morales, Fernando tragically dies aged just 23

December 1st, 2021

Boxing legend and multi-weight superstar Erik Morales has confirmed the death of his son Fernando at the tender age of just 23 years old, WBN can reveal.

Morales took to social media to cry out, “My little boy was only 23 years old!” as he paid tribute to José Fernando Morales Anaya when informing his followers.

‘El Terrible’ added: “I love you my Fer that God take care of you and have you in his glory!”

A short time later, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman issued a brief statement on behalf of the organization.

“The boxing community of the world joins in prayer and grief for the passing away of Erik Morales’ son Fernando.

“May the grace of God stay close to him and his family during this process,” he added.

The boxing community of the world joins in prayer and grief for the passing away of @terrible100 Erik Morales son Fernando . May the grace of God stay close to him and his family during these process pic.twitter.com/5Afc0J2sJ6 — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) December 1, 2021

CONDOLENCES ERIK MORALES

The family does not disclose details of how Fernando died. WBN would like to respect the privacy of Erik Morales and allow him his time to grieve for his son.

One of the best fighters of the last quarter of a century, Erik Morales fought wars with Marco Antonio Barrera and Manny Pacquiao.

His other son Ivan is also a professional boxer.

WBN would like to offer our condolences to the Morales family at this heat-wrenching time.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.