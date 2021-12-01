Deontay Wilder may be forced to wait for Andy Ruiz Jr. Pay Per View

December 1st, 2021

FOX

World Boxing News speculated last week that the heavyweight Pay Per View between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder could happen as early as the spring.

As WBN first reported, the collision of two former top division champions is at the forefront of Al Haymon’s mind for 2022. It was on the cards for 2021 until Wilder won an arbitration case against Tyson Fury.

Wilder fought Fury for the third time in October, losing for the second time to ‘The Gypsy King’ in Las Vegas.

Now, as both Ruiz and Wilder are free to pursue their biggest possible fight – against each other – WBN predicted Wilder might jump straight to it this March.

But judging by plans in the pipeline for Ruiz, Wilder could be the one asking for a little more time off before they collide.

MEXICO

This scenario means Ruiz is eyeing an interim fight. Most probably against an also-ran opponent and potentially in Mexico City.

Promoter Fernando Beltran is looking into the possibility of Ruiz headlining his homeland in the first quarter of next year. Ruiz will get welcomed back with open arms as Mexico’s first-ever world heavyweight champion if it happens.

Beltran told ESPN Deportes: “We already started talks with Andy’s father. Also, with his lawyer.

“There is an interest. We will be looking at the possibility of having him make his return in the month of March in the Zócalo in Mexico City.

“We hope to make it happen. And we hope to provide some good news to the fans.”

He added: “It would be sensational if in the morning we could set a new record with thousands of fans of this sport that has given Mexico the most glory.

“Then we can offer a professional boxing show with Andy Ruiz at the helm.”

VICTORY

It’s been two and a half years since Ruiz battered Anthony Joshua in New York City when taking out the Briton at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz went through a much-publicized implosion during the months after his greatest triumph, though. He put on a mass of weight and didn’t train.

Despite the lack of interest in boxing, Ruiz had to follow the contracted rules laid down by AJ and his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The stipulation stated Ruiz must defend the belts against Joshua immediately and within six months. He wasn’t ready when they subsequently met in Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, Joshua took advantage, and Ruiz got another colossal payday. Their rivalry may not be over yet, though, with a third fight predicted down the line.

DEONTAY WILDER

For now, Ruiz looks likely to be facing an alternative foe before a massive Pay Per View with Deontay Wilder later this year.

The winner will be in line for a world title against WBC ruler Fury or unified king Oleksandr Usyk.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.