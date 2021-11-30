Tyson Fury immortalized in storm drain pipe for Morecambe Bay sculpture

November 30th, 2021

Two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got immortalized in storm drain plastic pipes for a display of artwork in his adopted hometown of Morecambe.

Anthony Padgett, who designed the piece to represent ‘The Gypsy King’, solidified the world’s first contemporary art sculpture in his honor.

Other works from Padgett include war poet Wilfred Owen and artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Fury’s sculpture will be unveiled on December 4 at the Morecambe Bay Art Fair at The Platform. After a short exhibition, the council will take it to a cafe where Fury used to frequent.

MORECAMBE

The permanent residence of the statue will be Jo and Lee’s By The Sea Cafe on the Morecambe seafront.

Proud of his work and explaining why he put it together, Padgett said he hoped Fury would be too.

“The sculpture was inspired by Tyson Fury. It depicts the essence of the punch, the key moment in boxing,” Padgett told thewestmorlandgazette.co.uk. “It is great to have a sculpture depicting Tyson’s world achievement in Morecambe.

“Also to have a contemporary artwork shows Morecambe is progressive in its views of art.”

TYSON FURY INSPIRED

On what inspired him, he added to reporter Ben Barry: “I used to see Tyson Fury in the cafe but never spoke to him. I hope he likes the work.”

Padgett gets credited as a storm drain piping pioneer. Now, Fury receives the Padgett treatment.

There are also plans for a bronze statue of the current top division king in the works.

Fury recently defeated Deontay Wilder for the second time in Las Vegas and is currently at the height of his powers.

Linked to facing Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk, Fury is rumored to be considering a maximum of three more bouts before retirement.

Once he does walk away, at least he’ll have a permanent reminder of his tenure at Jo and Lee’s By The Sea Cafe.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.