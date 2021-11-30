Luis Arias battles Vaughn Alexander on Gervonta Davis card

November 30th, 2021

Super welterweight contender Luis “Cuba” Arias will take on veteran Vaughn Alexander in a 10-round showdown that tops the non-televised undercard this Sunday, December 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The event is headlined by five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA Lightweight Title against hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz live on a SHOWTIME PPV telecast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The undercard will also feature undefeated prospects entering the ring as Baltimore’s Malik Warren (5-0, 5 KOs) takes on Eric Manriquez (7-12-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight attraction, Washington, D.C.’s Jalil Hackett (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round welterweight showdown against Darynn Leyva (1-2-1, 1 KO), and heavyweight Carlos Garcon (2-0, 2 KOs) battling Jason Soto (3-1-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round duel.

A pair of female fights round out the lineup, as super flyweight contender Ava Knight (19-2-5, 5 KOs) faces New Orleans-native Indeya Smith (2-3-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout, and unbeaten prospect Mia Ellis (2-0, 2 KOs) competes in a four-round super featherweight contest against Elizabeth Tuani (1-4, 2 KOs).

Born in Milwaukee, Arias (19-2-1, 9 KOs) returned to the ring in June and earned a career-best victory in defeating former unified champion Jarrett Hurd on the Mayweather vs. Paul SHOWTIME PPV undercard. The 31-year-old has faced top competition throughout his career, including going the distance with former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in a 2017 duel.

Arias racked up wins in his first 18 pro fights after turning pro in 2012 and the Mayweather Promotions’ fighter now trains in Las Vegas. He will be opposed by the St. Louis-native Alexander (15-6-1, 9 KOs), who most recently fought to a split-draw against Winfred Harris Jr. in August. The older brother of former two-division champion Devon, Alexander owns a victory over previously unbeaten Money Powell IV in 2019.