EXCLUSIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr. targeted by former Deontay Wilder opponent

November 30th, 2021

Amidst talk of a super-fight between former heavyweight champions Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder, a new link has come in the shape of an ex-foe.

Johann Duhaupas is a rugged Frenchman who damaged the face of Wilder considerably in a 2015 bruiser. He is now on the prowl for a match-up with Ruiz.

After failing to convince Wilder to give him a second opportunity, ‘The Reptile’ hopes Ruiz will be more receptive to an offer.

Duhaupas had considered retirement after losing to Jarrell Miller in 2018. He returned to defeat Luis Pascual before losing to Olympic gold medalist and compatriot Tony Yoka last year.

Another bout of questioning his future led to Duhaupas chatting to manager Mehdi Ameur. They both decided to give it another go at Duhaupas hit the big four zero.

Smashing through the hapless Andras Csomor earlier this month has led Duhaupas and Ameur on another path to securing a headline event.

ANDY RUIZ JR

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, Ameur stated his intentions to contact Ruiz and other top contenders.

“After having lived a difficult year personally, Johann is back in the ring to stay,” Ameur informed WBN. “With that flamboyant return to Luxembourg and a victory by KO in a second round, ‘”The Reptile wants to spit his venom again.

“For that, he aims to do it against famous boxers like Andy Ruiz. If not Ruiz, then maybe Otto Wallin, or why not even try to fight Deontay Wilder again?”

One standout performance from Duhaupas that keeps aging well is a sixth-round knockout of Robert Helenius in 2016.

The Finn has since made a big splash across the Atlantic. Back-to-back victories over Adam Kownacki saw to that. Therefore, Helenius stands on the verge of landing a huge fight.

With that, Ameur hopes Duhaupas is noted for his win when seeking to face some of the more prominent names America has to offer.

DEONTAY WILDER

“It is obvious that Johann does not need to prove himself. He is a known and recognized boxer in the USA,” he pointed out. “Johann has faced Jarrell Miller and Deontay Wilder. Also, he has won over Robert Hèlenius at his home in Finland.

“Now Helenius is ready to ‘a world championship, and Johann has rediscovered his desire for unrivaled success. This mindset will allow him to be a very dangerous opponent for his future opponent.

“The goal is to make an entry into the USA in January or February with a big challenge and resuscitate him to the American public,” concluded Ameur.

Wilder and Ruiz will face each other in a massive Pay Per View at some point soon as they push for another heavyweight title shot.

But if Andy Ruiz Jr. does want a warm-up beforehand, Duhaupas is willing and eager to answer the call.

We shall see.

