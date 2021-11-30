Amir Khan’s perfect fight plan: Kell Brook, Breidis Prescott, Danny Garcia

November 30th, 2021

A perfect three-fight plan featuring two revenge opportunities emerged for ex-world champion Amir Khan during the confirmation of his return.

Khan will be back in a UK ring on February 19 when the Bolton man tackles grudge rival Kell Brook in a Pay Per View battle.

Many see the fight as years too late and a retirement payoff for both fighters. However, Khan doesn’t see it that way and holds plans for more fights.

One of those would be a redemption attempt against Danny Garcia, the man who took him out almost a decade ago.

The defeat was the first stoppage for Khan since his shocking and destructive loss to Breidis Prescott. The Colombian can also get credited for starting calls of ‘Glass-jaw’ Khan that dogged the ex-super-lightweight king for years.

Prescott wiped Khan out in just 54 seconds in front of a packed house at the Manchester Arena, where Brook will be in the opposite corner next year.

Therefore, as Khan outlines plans for Garcia to enter his radar upon a victory over Brook, the aged Prescott might have a place in the blueprint himself.

Speaking to The Daily Star after his press conference with Brook, Khan shook off talk of stepping away in 2022.

“There are still big fights out there for me. I’ve always said I wanted to avenge that loss against Danny Garcia, and he’s still around. That’s one fight I’ve always wanted,” Khan told The Daily Star.

That admission means Khan will indeed be looking at others that beat him back in the day. Lamont Peterson is one other.

But unlike Prescott, Peterson is inactive and 37 years old. The American, who controversially decisioned Khan in Washington, is no longer fighting.

Prescott, though, despite being 38, fought earlier this month. And despite losing seven in a row, Khan would take great pleasure in doing a number on Prescott in what could double as a warm-up for Garcia – possibly on the same bill.

Therefore, Brook, followed by Prescott and Garcia, seems a solid plan for Khan to exercise some of his demons.

‘King’ Khan knows he cannot fall at the first hurdle against ‘Special K.’

“I’m not thinking about defeat because it can’t happen. It just can’t happen. At the end of the day, I can’t see him winning this fight.”

POSSIBLE AMIR KHAN PLAN

FEB 2022 – Kell Brook

SUMMER 2022 – Breidis Prescott

END of 2022 – Danny Garcia

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.