Issue arises on Kell Brook making 147 safely as Amir Khan goads ‘149’

November 29th, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

Kell Brook safely getting down to the welterweight limit is a massive talking point ahead of his long-awaited clash with Amir Khan.

The Sheffield man, notorious for his out-of-the-ring antics, managed to hit the mark in November 2020 against Terence Crawford.

When losing to the formidable world champion, Brook looked like a shell of his former days. Now, as he prepares to battle Khan in a fight seven years past its sell-by-date, Brook making it down to 147 again at this point in his career seems an impossibility.

Making the fight at a catchweight of 149, 150, or 152 is a better compromise and ensures the fight will one hundred percent go ahead.

AMIR KHAN GOADS

At the press conference on Monday, Khan pointed out to Brook that he was ‘well overweight’ and ‘needed to lose a few pounds there’.

An altercation followed as they engaged in the head-to-head. Brook then got held back by security.

Brook has turned to Dominic Ingle once again to whip him into shape for the fight.

He fired back to Khan: “The fight is in twelve weeks! – I’ll be ready, don’t you worry.”

But the Sheffield man did allude to the fact he cannot reach 147 when stating: “Why does there have to be a weight?

“If you’re that good, why does there have to be a weight?”

KELL BROOK WEIGHT

Potentially a sign that Brook may need a few more pounds in the contract. Amir Khan said he’d take the fight to 149 pounds to accommodate his rival.

It’s all building up nicely for the UK fans. Well, those of whom are still interested in the clash taking place after all these years.

Billed as the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao of British boxing by WBN due to the long wait to get it over the line, Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook only has animosity left to cling on to in 2022.

Whoever comes out on top will not feature at the top end of the welterweight landscape. Furthermore, both may well retire immediately afterward if there’s no cause for a rematch.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

