Deontay Wilder doesn’t need warm-up before Andy Ruiz Jr. Pay Per View

November 29th, 2021

Deontay Wilder was in good enough form against Tyson Fury last month to go straight into a high-profile Pay Per View with Andy Ruiz Jr.

That’s the view in the aftermath of witnessing one of the best heavyweight battles of recent years at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WBN reported first that Ruiz was a top priority for Al Haymon in 2022. The respected boxing mogul sees the battle of two former world champions doing good business for Premier Boxing Champions.

But upon losing to Fury, World Boxing News initially thought Wilder should face another PBC stablemate in a warm-up. Charles Martin, Robert Helenius, Frank Sanchez, and Adam Kownacki were just four of the names mentioned.

Upon re-watching Fury vs. Wilder III numerous times, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ should capitalize on his outstanding performance by facing Ruiz immediately.

In this day and age, waiting around for a fight to happen is never a good thing. Just ask Manny Pacquiao, Tyson Fury, and Teofimo Lopez – to name but three.

The trio missed out on clashes with Errol Spence, Anthony Joshua, and Devin Haney by losing at the final hurdle.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR

Not to say that Wilder may lose to any of that crop of foes mentioned, but instead striking while the iron is hot seems to be the order of the day.

When boxing fans enjoy great fights week in week out with unifications aplenty, Wilder and Ruiz should sign on the dotted line for a great top division battle in the first quarter of 2022.

Fury is due to fight before then, with Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for their rematch in the summer. That leaves a nice window around March for either Wilder or Ruiz to put their names in the hat for a world title shot by the end of next year.

It all depends on how Wilder feels about the situation. However, the ‘Alabama Slammer’ and ‘The Destroyer’ are aware of Haymon’s blueprint.

Both have mentioned each other over the past few weeks alone. And once the wheels are entirely in motion, fans will be able to look forward to one of the heavyweight events of the year – outside of the championship picture.

It could be quite a contest on the paid platform.

