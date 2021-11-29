‘Throwback Fighter’ Anthony Joshua drops Eddie Hearn from social media

November 29th, 2021

Dave Thompson

Anthony Joshua, now using the moniker ‘Throwback Fighter,’ has dropped promoter Eddie Hearn from his list of social media interests.

But Hearn is not alone. The British former heavyweight champion removed every person he follows, keeping only sponsors who pay him the readies.

One exception to the rule is Matchroom Boxing, the company Hearn heads. Joshua has kept them on alongside his own management company, 258. The rest are gone.

Whether there’s anything that can get read into by the move is up in the air, though. Hearn, as usual, laughed off any discontent.

There’s mounting speculation, though, that something big could be brewing after Joshua was pictured ringside in Dubai recently. ‘AJ’ was there to witness Badou Jack, the former Floyd Mayweather fighter, score a cruiserweight stoppage.

Joshua is distinctly quiet regarding his future, and that includes a potential rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

During a rare interview with JD Sports, Joshua stated his desire to regain the killer instinct that brought him victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Nothing done since that night comes anywhere close to it.

Something needs to change against Usyk if the second fight happens. Joshua, giving himself a new nickname, knows it.

“I’m going to bring that energy back. But I’m not going to go into my training and all that,” AJ told JD. “At the time, I didn’t know what type of fight it was.

“It’s only now I look back, and I’m seeing, as you said, Wilder-Fury type fights, and it’s a long time since we’ve had a fight like that. Since 2016. It was a war.”

Tyson Fury wants Joshua to step aside from his contracted return with Usyk to give himself the opportunity.

If Fury beats Usyk, ‘The Gypsy King’ has promised Joshua a shot at all four belts.

A lot has to happen for that scenario to come to pass.

WHO DOES ANTHONY JOSHUA STILL FOLLOW?

[selected]

Lucozade Sport

EA SPORTS FIFA

JD

Revolut

Lynx

Bulk™

Beats by Dre

Land Rover

Love Hemp®

258 MGT

Matchroom Boxing

Under Armour

TMG Sports Memorabilia

AJBXNG

BOSS

Lucozade Energy

JD Sports

