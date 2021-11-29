Amir Khan vs Kell Brook heads for UK PPV, Eddie Hearn not involved

November 29th, 2021

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally collide seven years too late when the pair of British rivals sign on the dotted line for a 2022 event.

BOXXER and Sky Sports are teaming up for the UK fight way past its sell-by-date, with promoter Eddie Hearn – the man who tried to make the fight happen unsuccessfully for years, entirely out of the picture.

World Boxing News initially thought Hearn might have had a hand in taking the battle to DAZN. In a twist, Khan vs. Brook happens on Sky Sports Box Office.

A date of February 19 gets rubberstamped on Monday with the clash taking place in Manchester.

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK

Both men are coming towards the end of their careers. Therefore, this exercise in faith with the loyalty of the British public firmly looks to be a final cashout for the former world champions.

Even with a win, whoever comes out on top would still be lightyears away from facing current 147-pound rulers Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, or Yordenis Ugas.

Khan has two losses from his last four recognized and sanctioned bouts. With his latest win over Billy Dib, more of an exhibition than anything else.

The Bolton man has fought just five times in the last five years and has promoted more fight nights than competing himself. ‘King’ Khan also got appointed the Middle Eastern advocate for the World Boxing Council.

As for Brook, it’s a pretty similar story. Three losses from six bouts since 2016 tell their own story. Brook is nowhere near the force he once was in 2014.

‘Special K’ never capitalized on that win over Shawn Porter in the United States at any point. And when the Khan fight failed to happen in 2015, they went their separate ways and lost big time to Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Neither has been the same since then.

Nonetheless, the even is expected to cost between $30 and $40 for those United Kingdom subscribers who choose to purchase.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

