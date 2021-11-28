Teofimo Lopez responds to critique of conduct over George Kambosos loss

November 28th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

Teofimo Lopez got accused of not taking his loss to George Kambosos Jr. gracefully on Saturday night as the former undisputed champion lost his belts.

‘The Takeover’ – who won the 2020 WBN Fighter of the Year Award for his impressive win over Vasyl Lomachenko, was making the first defense of his crown.

After nine long months of waiting to get back in the ring, the frustration reared its head in more ways than one.

Dropped in the first, Lopez lost the fight in the mid and later rounds. At times, he showed a lack of discipline before and during the battle.

As Kambosos took his titles via a contentious split nod, Lopez erupted in the ring as the pair spoke to broadcasters DAZN.

The moment of glory for George Kambosos Jr. 🤩#LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/Q5DwQ36wzD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

The ironic thing was that Kambosos, the deserved new ruler at 135, gave Lopez props.

He said: “You’re a true champion, forget the rest,” before Lopez took away the microphone and engaged in an incoherent rant not many could agree with on the night.

“Hey. Hell of a fighter, but I won tonight. Everybody knows that,” said the New Yorker to his hometown crowd. He got subsequently met with boos in return.

On the fight’s result, which was 115-111 and 115-112 to Kambosos and 114-113 to Lopez, he added: “The referee raised my hand.

“I won tonight. But I don’t care what anybody says. I won tonight! At the end of the day, I’ve been here. I’ve done that.”

In direct response to disgruntlement from his own people, Lopez stated: “Look, I ain’t no sore loser. I take my wins like I take my losses.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ REACTION

Reaction on social media from two of his fellow professionals and champions said it all.

Rival Devin Haney, who will now miss out on an undisputed fight with Lopez, said: “Oh yeah, Teo has gone crazy. I told you all this already.”

Claressa Shields, the women’s self-professed GWOAT, pointed out: “It’s hard losing, though.

“But it’s still just shake hands, congrats the other fighter, and go back to the drawing board.”

Upon reflection, Lopez responded to those who thought he took the defeat badly. But he stopped short of congratulating the new king of the division.

Thank you all for the love and support tonight. I’m grateful for you all and I know God has his plans set for me. They can punch me high, kick me low. It’s going to take more than that to break my soul! God bless everyone and Happy Holidays. See you all back in the ring in 2022🤍 pic.twitter.com/Oe5CtG7K3x — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) November 28, 2021

“Thank you all for the love and support tonight,” said the 24-year-old. “I’m grateful for you all, and I know God has his plans set for me.

“They can punch me high, kick me low. It’s going to take more than that to break my soul!

“God bless everyone, and Happy Holidays. See you all back in the ring in 2022.”

Teofimo Lopez will rejoin Top Rank and Bob Arum after the defeat for a three-bout run in 2022. A rematch with Kambosos at some point next year will undoubtedly be on the agenda for discussion.

