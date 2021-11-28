New superstar credits Manny Pacquiao with ‘shaping him into a champion’

November 28th, 2021

Team Kambosos

New boxing superstar George Kambosos Jr. credited boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, for helping him become the unified lightweight king.

Australian Kambosos defeated Teofimo Lopez as a 6/1 underdog in New York on Saturday night, picking up the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in the process.

But it was back when Kambosos was Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner where the molding into the fighter we see today began.

Kambosos and Pacquiao shared hundreds of rounds, a lot of them arduous affairs.

A few years ago, manager Peter Kahn contacted World Boxing News to inform us of this newcomer who will rule the world.

Interviewing George on several occasions and witnessing his laser-focus on being successful, what he achieved at the weekend was no surprise.

WBN thought the odds were far too long on Kambosos, causing an upset to the point where we made a decent return on the fight.

That time spent with Pacquiao was invaluable to Kambosos. And as the fighter stated himself when the Filipino great congratulated him after the victory, it proved the case.

“Congratulations to my friend George Kambosos on an epic win! You helped me in so many of my past fights.

“I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I’m proud of you,” said Pacquiao.

SHAPED

Kambosos replied: “Thank you for everything, Manny Pacquiao!

“The rounds we shared together shaped me to become champion tonight! Thank you, brother!”

Thank you for everything @MannyPacquiao ❤️ the rounds we shared together shaped me to become champion tonight! Thank you brother https://t.co/h3pGX7Y2zn — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) November 28, 2021

MANNY PACQUIAO

Pacquiao is currently in the midst of a presidential campaign in his native Philippines. However, he took the time to make Kambosos win even more special.

Now retired, Pacquiao relied heavily on flying over solid sparring partners to keep him sharp. He could always count on the new champion.

Kambosos has the world at his fists right now. Without the influence of Manny Pacquiao, though, it’s hard to gauge whether the three-belt ruler would have been able to see off Teofimo Lopez through that tenth round onslaught.

Once again, Manny Pacquiao’s graciousness proves to have a positive effect on our sport.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.