Gary Antonio Russell pushes to 19-0, eyes John Riel Casimero clash

November 28th, 2021

Esther Lin

Gary Antonio Russell is closing in on matching brother Gary Russell’s achievement of becoming a world champion with another solid effort.

The unbeaten bantamweight contender moved to 19-0 with 12 KOs as he earned a close majority decision win.

Russell edged Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago (24-3-5, 13 KOs) in an action-packed fight that kicked off the telecast.

“I thought I won the fight. I thought I clearly out-boxed him,” said Russell. “He was tough and tried to be rugged and aggressive.

“I had the headbutts from my last fight in the back of my mind, so I tried to keep it clean and get my rounds in.”

In a back-and-forth fight, Russell seemed to take the early lead with an effective jab and speed advantage that allowed him to land combinations from the southpaw stance.

The impressive Russell out-landed Santiago in each round across the first half of the fight. That’s until Santiago began turning the tide.

“It was a very close fight today,” said Santiago. “I have to press more to get the judges to see the fight in my favor.

“I saw in the beginning rounds that he was very repetitive. If I was more aggressive in the early rounds, I could have pulled off the win.”

“He was rough. He didn’t want to keep it clean, so I had to fight on the inside,” said Russell.

“He’s a shorter fighter, so I knew he was going to try his best to get on the inside against me.”

CASIMERO

Throughout the middle rounds, Santiago was able to close the distance and successfully the body, out landing Russell 51-23 in that department overall.

With the contest in the balance, the final two rounds saw both men engage in toe-to-toe action looking for a blow to swing the bout in their favor.

After ten rounds, Russell earned a narrow decision and remained unbeaten. Scores read 95-95 and 96-94 twice.

“I feel like I’m ready for the champions,” said Russell. “I’d love to fight John Riel Casimero for his belt. But I’ll fight any of the champions.

“People can look at this and say I’m not ready for the next step. But I know what I’m capable of.”