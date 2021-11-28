Anthony Joshua, will.i.am and Naz attend as Badou Jack scores knockout

November 28th, 2021

CK Designs

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua watched as Badou Jack scored a cruiserweight victory on a fight night surrounded by luxury cars in Dubai.

In his last fight, Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk. He was accompanied ringside by music god Will.i.am and British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed at ‘The Space.’

The star-studded crowd watched on as former Floyd Mayweather fighter Jack moved closer to a world title shot at a third weight. As expected, ‘The Ripper’ made light work of Samuel Crossed.

Also, on the bill, London’s Ohara Davies recorded a win over Nicholas Mwangi. His opponent displayed immense courage and desire with a gritty performance.

GERVONTA DAVIS

In other news, SHOWTIME PPV® released a clip from ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. CRUZ ahead of the main event between unbeaten five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and hard-hitting Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz,

The latest installment of the Emmy® award-winning series premiered last week.

“I’m from Baltimore, Maryland doing this with the people I started with,” says Davis, who will headline his third straight SHOWTIME PPV.

“And we believed in each other, and we kept going, and now we’re at the STAPLES Center December 5. Ah man, I’m excited.”

"𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘯, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘢 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘩." Watch ALL ACCESS: #DavisCruz TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/crOVhyNq6w — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 19, 2021

“Opportunities appear once in a lifetime, and it depends if you take them or not,” says Cruz in the clip. “And I am willing to take this one as a Mexican, and as a Pitbull dog, I will win.”

Boxing’s hottest attraction, Davis, will defend his WBA Lightweight Championship against the IBF No. 2 ranked Cruz on Sunday, December 5, live on SHOWTIME PPV from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The pay-per-view telecast will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It sees rising super welterweight star Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora square off against fellow unbeaten Sergio Garcia in a WBC Super Welterweight World Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event.

The stacked card also features hard-hitting middleweight contenders Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames in a 10-round battle. Top featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez faces former title challenger Miguel Marriaga.