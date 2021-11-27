Confusion and concern as ‘gaunt’ Teofimo Lopez scales at ‘faked’ weigh-in

November 27th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

Teofimo Lopez hit the scales on Friday for his long-awaited mandatory lightweight battle with George Kambosos to alarm bells ringing in New York City.

Lopez got announced at bang on the 135-pound limit for his undisputed clash at a ‘weight ceremony’ for the cameras.

However, boxing fans announced their confusion that ‘The Takeover’ didn’t weigh for the battle in public. No supervisors were on hand, and Lopez was wearing trainers and tracksuit bottoms.

This turn of events brought about some bewilderment.

The fact of the matter, when spelled out, is that Lopez and Kambosos both weighed in before hitting the stage at a private event. They then participated in what got announced when the promoter posed for photographs with the fighters.

Kambosos, for his part, was well under the limit as the not unusual happening got branded ‘faked’ on social media.

That wasn’t the end of the concern, though. Many fans aired that they believed Lopez struggled severely at the weight and was far too gaunt to be at total capacity on fight night.

Time will tell. But this might be his last fight at 135 pounds – win or lose.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ vs. GEORGE KAMBOSOS WEIGHTS and RUNNING ORDER

4 x 3 mins

Bantamweight contest

Anthony Herrera 118lbs vs. Jonathan Herrera 115.4lbs

Los Angeles Mexico City

Followed by

6 x 2 mins

Flyweight contest

Christina Cruz 111.6lbs vs. Maryguenn Vellinga 110.8lbs

New York Park City, Utah

Followed by

4 x 2 mins

Super-Bantamweight contest

Ramla Ali 122.2lbs vs. Isela Vera 121lbs

London, England Long Beach, California

LIVE ON DAZN FROM 8PM ET

8 x 3 mins

Heavyweight contest

Zhilei Zhang 274lbs vs. Craig Lewis 273.4lbs

Zhoukou, China Detroit

Followed by

10 x 3 mins

WBC Continental Featherweight title

Raymond Ford 126lbs vs. Felix Caraballo 125.4lbs

Camden, NJ Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Followed by

12 x 3 mins

vacant IBF World Super-Featherweight title

Azinga Fuzile 129.6lbs vs. Kenichi Ogawa 129.4lbs

East London, South Africa Tokyo, Japan

Followed by

12 x 3 mins

IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC Franchise lightweight titles

Teofimo Lopez 135lbs vs. George Kambosos Jr 134.4lbs

Brooklyn, New York Sydney, Australia

