Confusion and concern as ‘gaunt’ Teofimo Lopez scales at ‘faked’ weigh-in
Teofimo Lopez hit the scales on Friday for his long-awaited mandatory lightweight battle with George Kambosos to alarm bells ringing in New York City.
Lopez got announced at bang on the 135-pound limit for his undisputed clash at a ‘weight ceremony’ for the cameras.
However, boxing fans announced their confusion that ‘The Takeover’ didn’t weigh for the battle in public. No supervisors were on hand, and Lopez was wearing trainers and tracksuit bottoms.
This turn of events brought about some bewilderment.
The fact of the matter, when spelled out, is that Lopez and Kambosos both weighed in before hitting the stage at a private event. They then participated in what got announced when the promoter posed for photographs with the fighters.
Kambosos, for his part, was well under the limit as the not unusual happening got branded ‘faked’ on social media.
That wasn’t the end of the concern, though. Many fans aired that they believed Lopez struggled severely at the weight and was far too gaunt to be at total capacity on fight night.
Time will tell. But this might be his last fight at 135 pounds – win or lose.
TEOFIMO LOPEZ vs. GEORGE KAMBOSOS WEIGHTS and RUNNING ORDER
4 x 3 mins
Bantamweight contest
Anthony Herrera 118lbs vs. Jonathan Herrera 115.4lbs
Los Angeles Mexico City
Followed by
6 x 2 mins
Flyweight contest
Christina Cruz 111.6lbs vs. Maryguenn Vellinga 110.8lbs
New York Park City, Utah
Followed by
4 x 2 mins
Super-Bantamweight contest
Ramla Ali 122.2lbs vs. Isela Vera 121lbs
London, England Long Beach, California
LIVE ON DAZN FROM 8PM ET
8 x 3 mins
Heavyweight contest
Zhilei Zhang 274lbs vs. Craig Lewis 273.4lbs
Zhoukou, China Detroit
Followed by
10 x 3 mins
WBC Continental Featherweight title
Raymond Ford 126lbs vs. Felix Caraballo 125.4lbs
Camden, NJ Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Followed by
12 x 3 mins
vacant IBF World Super-Featherweight title
Azinga Fuzile 129.6lbs vs. Kenichi Ogawa 129.4lbs
East London, South Africa Tokyo, Japan
Followed by
12 x 3 mins
IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC Franchise lightweight titles
Teofimo Lopez 135lbs vs. George Kambosos Jr 134.4lbs
Brooklyn, New York Sydney, Australia
