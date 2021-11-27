Erika Cruz retains featherweight belt via UD

November 27th, 2021

Matchroom.

Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defended her WBA Featherweight World Championship against Melissa Esquivel (12-2-1, 4 KOs) of El Dorado, Sinaloa, Mexico at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico and live globally on DAZN.

After 10 rounds of exciting action, Cruz won via split decision as one judge scored the fight 97-93 for Esquivel, while two others scored it 97-93 and 98-92 for Cruz.

The event was presented by Matchroom and DAZN in association with Canelo Promotions and Clase y Talento.

“I am happy to retain my title,” said Cruz. “Maybe I feel a bit unhappy too because she confused me a bit in there. However, I think the decision was fair. I would have also accepted a draw, but I definitely did not lose. I think the most powerful and effective blows were mine. In the future I would like to fight for the featherweight titles that Amanda Serrano has, but that is in the long term.”

In the co-main event, Angel Fierro (19-1, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico impressively defended his WBO Super Featherweight Title with a TKO victory at 2:08 of the fourth round against Cristian Bielma (18-4-1, 7 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

Aaron Silva (7-0, 6 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and Raul Salomon (8-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California stole the show tonight by delivering a great fight between undefeated super middleweight prospects. Silva won by unanimous decision with the following cards: 77-75, 78-73 and 77-74.

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeated Juan Jimenez (30-21-3, 20 KOs) of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico via stoppage at 1:59 of the first round in a super lightweight bout.

Christian Alan Gomez (22-2-1, 20 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México beat Javier Franco (35-21-6, 16 KOs) of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico via technical knockout at 1:08 of the third round in a welterweight bout.

Victor De Jesus (13-1, 5 KOs) of Nicolas Romero, Mexico, Mexico scored an upset split decision victory against Ruben Vega (19-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico in an eight-round super bantamweight fight. One judge scored the fight 76-75 for Vega, which was overruled by scores of 76-75 and 78-75 for the winner.

Jesus Arechiga (14-0, 10 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico defeated Jose Juan Morales (8-4, 7 KOs) of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico via technical knockout in a featherweight battle. The time of the stoppage was :10 of the first round.

Jimmy Brenes (1-0, 1 KO) of Masaya, Nicaragua made a successful pro debut by scoring a first-round knockout victory against Herbert Cruz Lopez (0-1) of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico in a welterweight contest. Brenes halted matters at 1:20 of the aforementioned round.

Fabian Gonzalez (7-3, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeated Jorge Jair Mejia (5-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico via unanimous decision in a bantamweight fight. Gonzalez won with three scores of 39-37.