‘The best US heavyweight since Deontay Wilder’ aims to steal MSG show

November 27th, 2021

Mikey Williams / Showtime

The best heavyweight star emerging from US shores since Deontay Wilder has promised to steal the show at Madison Square Garden on December 11.

By his admission, Jared Anderson gets known as ‘The Real Big Baby.’ He has knocked out all ten of his opponents so far. He’s also earned significant praise from the current heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

The pair spent time sparring on more than one occasion amidst rumors Anderson troubled Fury more than once.

Anderson hails from Toledo, Ohio, and rose to prominence due to his highlight-reel blitzes. The fact that he holds the status of Fury’s most trusted sparring partner merely adds to the mystique that this guy is the real deal.

He has scored three knockouts in 2021. His most high-profile assignment came on October 9, featuring the Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III PPV undercard.

The 22-year-old opened the PPV telecast with a second-round smashing of the previously undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin.

Next up is Oleksandr Teslenko next month. A 17-1 puncher boasting 13 KOs).

Teslenko is a 6’4, 220-pound prospect from Ukraine and built a 16-0 record before being knocked out in five rounds by Shawndell Winters in December 2019.

He rebounded in fine form, knocking out Cesar David Crenz in three rounds in June 2021.

Speaking about his latest assignment, Anderson said: “I’ve made my mark in Las Vegas over the last two years. Now it’s time to steal the show in my Madison Square Garden debut on December 11.

“The Mecca of Boxing holds so much history. I can’t wait to add my name to the list of legends who’ve fought there.”

DEONTAY WILDER

A win for Anderson on a bill topped by former undisputed lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko would go a long way to confirming what many already believe.

That Anderson is the best heavyweight to emerge from US shores since Deontay Wilder.

